MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Walmart store in Hollywood is now reopen after temporarily closing for a massive cleaning and restock.

The store, at 301 S. State Rd 7, closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

It reopened Friday morning at 6 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement.

The temporary closure of this store and almost 60 other U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots, is part of an ongoing company-initiated program amid the omicron outbreak.

Given the rise in positive cases, Walmart said they are following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

Broward is listed by the CDC as a high transmission county.

Walmart has more than 4,700 U.S. locations in total.