MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday a new infrastructure funding for Lake Butler, that will amongst all things, help prepare various parts of Florida for recovery and aid against catastrophic future storms.

“We have the Office of Long Term Resiliency, so we look for areas across the state that are still trying to recover from past storms, and that’s the exact purpose of these funds. So the governor has directed us to make sure that we’re looking in pockets of the state that really have a need and that’s what we’re doing today,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

“This 3.5 million is going to go a long way to make sure that the city and the county don’t have to suffer again after a future storm. We’re going to harden the wastewater resiliency pumps to make sure that sewage isn’t flowing into the streets. That’s uncalled for. We’re here to help the city in the county,” he added.

“Irma was a really significant event, I mean, it was obviously a powerful storm. It wasn’t on the in terms of the ferocity, the winds like Andrew or even Michael. But it was such a big one and it hit so much of the state that it was really a unique event in the history of Florida. So we’re happy to be able to take some of that funding and recognize that there are needs all across the state and be able to be here and help out in that regard,” said DeSantis.

Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters.