MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida officials announced that COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits will available for free Saturday at several public libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties while supplies last.

In Miami-Dade, eight public libraries will be handing tests to county residents beginning at 7:30 a.m.

There is a limit of up to two tests per household.

The following are the eight library locations where you can pick up take-home test kits:

Hispanic Branch Library

1398 SW 1 Street

Miami, FL 33135

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

Miami Beach Regional Library

227 22nd Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Lakes Branch Library

6699 Windmill Gate Road

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Naranja Branch Library

14850 SW 280 Street

Miami, FL 33032

North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

In Broward, county residents can pick up test kits, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside the following three county libraries:

Margate Catherine Young Library

5810 Park Drive

Margate 33063

Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

South Regional/Broward College Library

7300 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines 33024

Note: Library also open for regular services this day.

Tyrone Bryant Branch Library

2230 NW 21st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale 33311

Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.