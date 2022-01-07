MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida officials announced that COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits will available for free Saturday at several public libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties while supplies last.
In Miami-Dade, eight public libraries will be handing tests to county residents beginning at 7:30 a.m.
There is a limit of up to two tests per household.
The following are the eight library locations where you can pick up take-home test kits:
Hispanic Branch Library
1398 SW 1 Street
Miami, FL 33135
Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
Miami Beach Regional Library
227 22nd Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami Lakes Branch Library
6699 Windmill Gate Road
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Naranja Branch Library
14850 SW 280 Street
Miami, FL 33032
North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
In Broward, county residents can pick up test kits, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside the following three county libraries:
Margate Catherine Young Library
5810 Park Drive
Margate 33063
Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
South Regional/Broward College Library
7300 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33024
Note: Library also open for regular services this day.
Tyrone Bryant Branch Library
2230 NW 21st Ave.
Fort Lauderdale 33311
Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.