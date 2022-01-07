MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Connecticut man who coerced two women and a girl into selling themselves for sex in Miami during Super Bowl LIV has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

During his trial last October, prosecutors said Edward Walker, 48, brought the two adult women and a 17-year-old girl to Miami from Connecticut to commit sex acts for money. They maintained Walker psychologically and emotionally coerced them into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money, all of which he kept.

Walker reportedly planned to take them to Chicago, during the NBA All-Star Game, and New Orleans, during Mardi Gras, and other places to further sexually exploit them.

The jury found Walker guilty of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor by force and coercion, and transporting a person for sexual activity.

Walker will soon be transported back to Connecticut where he faces federal child pornography charges.