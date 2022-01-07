WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By Joan Murray
Filed Under:20th Congressional Race, Jason Mariner, Joan Murray, Local TV, Miami News, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — Broward Sheriff Deputies were called to an early voting location Friday in Pompano Beach after a dispute arose between the republican candidate in the 20th Congressional District race and workers from his opponent’s campaign.

”I pull up and I get a death threat,” Jason Mariner told CBS 4 as they arrived to interview him for a profile piece leading up to the general election on Tuesday.

BSO didn’t make any arrests. According to Mariner’s opponent, there was a similar dispute at the African American research library early voting site on Thursday.

”Once you have police that’s a tactic for voter suppression,” says democratic contender Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.