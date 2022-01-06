MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Key West Police announced Thursday they have obtained warrants for two men suspected of damaging the Southernmost Point Key West buoy.

Police identified the men as David B. Perkins, Jr., 21, of Leesburg, Florida, and Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, of Henrietta, Texas.

Perkins and Jacobson face charges of criminal mischief with damages over $1,000.

Authorities said both men have made arrangements to turn themselves in.

The entire incident, which happened at around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, was caught on surveillance video.

The video shows one man dragging the tree to the location.

Police said they hid when a car drove by, then took several pictures on their phones of each other in front of the tree and buoy.

“Then, while one man checked the surroundings, the other lit the Christmas tree, and a fire raged. One man took one last photo of the blazing tree before the two ran out of camera range,” police said.

Watch the surveillance video here:



Police estimate the cost of the damage to be over $5,000.

Repairs to the landmark were scheduled to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

Tourists from near and far pose for photos at the iconic marker.