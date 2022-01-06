MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traveling to the Caribbean from Miami? Flights to the region are full these days, but travelers need to be on the alert as far as COVID requirements.

Requirements can change from day to day.

Alexander Britell, editor-in-chief and founder of Caribbean Journal tells CBSMiami, “You are seeing more and more destinations are beginning to tighten up their entry protocols for travelers.”

With Covid outbreaks on cruise ships, several Caribbean nations have denied entry to their ports.

“Smaller islands can’t take the risk for a large outbreak,” adds Britell.

For air travel, tighter restrictions, including preflight entry testing await tourists for some islands.

St. Barts imposed a three-day testing negative result before being able to fly to its island and then changed it to one day prior to arrival.

The Bahamas, a favorite getaway for residents of South Florida also implemented tighter restrictions.

The COVID test requirement there has changed from five days to three days, meaning you have to take a test and receive the results within three days before you fly to the Bahamas.

On the other side of the story, you don’t need to test to enter Mexican islands in the Caribbean, just book a ticket and go.

In fact, business is booming in Cozumel, but travelers will need to test negative to return to the U.S.

As far as another favorite destination, the Dominican Republic, which sees half a million visitors per month, mostly from the U.S., never shut down.

“For the DR you don’t need a test to go. That’s helped them see the best numbers they have ever had,” said Britell.

Caribbean nations are not reporting COVID outbreaks at their all-inclusive resorts.

“In the Caribbean, yoU have not seen issues with tourists getting COVID or being hospitalized,” added Britell.

Here are important resources regarding COVID requirements you can check out if you are planning to travel to the Caribbean: