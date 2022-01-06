  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Legislature, Local TV, Miami News, vacation rentals

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida lawmakers are ready to wade back into the debate about regulating vacation rental properties.

The Senate Regulated Industries Committee on Tuesday is scheduled to take up a bill (SB 512), filed by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, that is the latest version in a long-running battle about issues such as how much authority cities and counties should have to regulate vacation rentals.

Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, has filed an identical bill in the House.

The bills say, in part, that the regulation of online vacation-rental platforms “is preempted to the state,” which would take away local authority to regulate platforms such as Airbnb.

The bills would allow local governments to require the registration of vacation rental properties.

Cities and counties have fought past vacation-rental bills, arguing that local governments should have regulatory authority.

