WATCH LIVEGov. DeSantis news conference in West Palm Beach
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Local TV, Miami News, Powerball

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two tickets will split will the Powerball jackpot of $632 million.

The winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Police Investigate Deadly Overnight Shooting On Palmetto Expressway

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball was 17.

Up until Wednesday night’s drawing, there had been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball. The last jackpot-winning draw occurred on October 4, when a California resident won $699.8 million.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Mayor Stresses Importance Of Vaccinations, Testing Amid Omicron Surge

Powerball officials said 12 tickets won million dollar prizes, while two tickets – one sold in Florida – had a powerplay for a two million dollar prize.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

MORE NEWS: Thousands Of South Florida Renters Facing Eviction

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBSMiami.com Team