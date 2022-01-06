MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two tickets will split will the Powerball jackpot of $632 million.
The winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Police Investigate Deadly Overnight Shooting On Palmetto Expressway
Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball was 17.
Up until Wednesday night’s drawing, there had been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball. The last jackpot-winning draw occurred on October 4, when a California resident won $699.8 million.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Mayor Stresses Importance Of Vaccinations, Testing Amid Omicron Surge
Powerball officials said 12 tickets won million dollar prizes, while two tickets – one sold in Florida – had a powerplay for a two million dollar prize.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.MORE NEWS: Thousands Of South Florida Renters Facing Eviction
CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.