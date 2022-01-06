MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspect who had been fleeing from police at a high rate of speed on the Florida Turnpike in northern Broward County was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police said it began when one of their police officers located a stolen white Audi sedan.

Police said the officer approached the vehicle on foot and at that point, the driver fled swiping the officer.

This is when the pursuit started.

Several police agencies were involved in the northbound pursuit that ended in Deerfield Beach when the Audi was sandwiched between two police vehicles on the emergency lane.

The suspect was pulled from the Audi, handcuffed and placed into a Miami-Dade police cruiser.

Police said the pursuit started in Opa-locka.

Traffic on the turnpike was affected in both directions.

It is unclear if the officer who was swiped required medical attention.

No other details were immediately known.