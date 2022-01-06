MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit of a Margate armed bank robbery suspect ended at a home in Opa locka on Thursday afternoon.
Police pursued a newer-model red Ford Mustang via police chopper through South Florida streets.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Angry Woman's Rant McDonald's In Miramar
Authorities took the driver into custody soon after he exited his vehicle and headed inside a home.READ MORE: South Florida Leaders Express Concerns As Nation Marks One Year Since January 6th Capitol Insurrection
CBS4 Chopper 4 showed the suspect exiting the house in handcuffs, being led by police.
The aerial pursuit started in Broward.MORE NEWS: Deadly Overnight Shooting On Palmetto Expressway
No one was hurt during the police operation.