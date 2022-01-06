  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bank Robbery Suspect, Local TV, Miami News, Police Pursuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit of a Margate armed bank robbery suspect ended at a home in Opa locka on Thursday afternoon.

Police pursued a newer-model red Ford Mustang via police chopper through South Florida streets.

Authorities took the driver into custody soon after he exited his vehicle and headed inside a home.

CBS4 Chopper 4 showed the suspect exiting the house in handcuffs, being led by police.

The aerial pursuit started in Broward.

No one was hurt during the police operation.

CBSMiami.com Team