  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pedestrian Struck, Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines near an elementary school.

According to Pembroke Pines police, a person was struck at NW 136th Avenue at 10th Street and the intersection is shutdown.

READ MORE: Broward To Distribute At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits Saturday

Two bikes in the crosswalk of a Pembroke Pines intersection on Jan. 6, 2022. (CBS4)

Video from Chopper 4 shows police in the intersection along with two bicycles, spotted in the middle of the road.

READ MORE: Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Voyages On Eight Ships

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Florida To Distribute 1 Million At-Home COVID Tests, Starting With Nursing Homes

 

CBSMiami.com Team