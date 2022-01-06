PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines near an elementary school.
According to Pembroke Pines police, a person was struck at NW 136th Avenue at 10th Street and the intersection is shutdown.
Video from Chopper 4 shows police in the intersection along with two bicycles, spotted in the middle of the road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.