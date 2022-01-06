MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the nation marks one year since the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, Governor Ron DeSantis has called it “Christmas” for the Washington D.C and New York media.

The governor made the claim during a stop in West Palm Beach to announce that the state will begin distributing around one million at-home COVID-19 tests this weekend, starting with nursing homes, long-term care, and then senior communities.

January 6th, 2021 started with Congress working to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral college victory for President. Not far from the Capitol, then-President Trump was holding a rally as he and his supporters continued to question the results of the election.

Shortly after, some of his supporters stormed the building with deadly results. More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

During his news conference, DeSantis said he does not plan to watch any coverage of the January 6th attack because everything in “our society becomes very politicized.”

‘You’re going to see the DC, New York media. I mean, this is their Christmas, January 6, okay? They are going to take this and milk this for anything they could to try to be able to smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump,” said the governor.

DeSantis compared the attack to the attempted assassination of several Republican members of Congress before the annual charity Congressional Baseball Game in 2017.

“That was like a one day, two day story. That was not something that the Capitol base press wanted to talk about. Why? Because it totally undercut their preferred narratives. January 6th allows them to create narratives that are negative about people that supported Donald Trump,” he said.

The governor said people who obstruct a proceeding or rioting should be held accountable.

“But let’s just be clear here, when they try to act like this is something akin to the September 11 attacks. That is an insult to the people who are going into those buildings. And it’s an insult to people when you say it’s an insurrection and then a year later, nobody has been charged with that. People are being charged with disrupting proceedings or that. I think it’s very important in fact that if this is what you said it was, why are you not charging people?” said DeSantis.

“So I think it’s going to end up being just a politicized Charlie Foxtrot today, I don’t expect anything good to come out of anything that (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and the gang are doing,” he added.

DeSantis said he doesn’t think any coverage by the corporate will be enlightening on Thursday, so he’s not going to have anything to do with it. He added that he thinks most Floridians are not concerned about it.

“They’re concerned about their jobs, education, inflation, gas prices, all those things. I wish the Congress of the United States would be concerned about those pressing issues as well. Sadly, they’re not they’re going to use this to be able to get more TV time and some of them who are probably the most loud, probably will end up vacationing in Florida at some point as well.”