MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the third year in a row, Miami has been ranked America’s healthiest city by Mindbody.
Mindbody took a look at the following nine factors when measuring a city’s wellness:
- How much residents exercise
- How stressed they are
- The amount of rest they get
- How many of them smoke
- How much alcohol they drink
- Their body mass index
- How close they are to friends and family
- How connected they feel to their communities
- Whether they feel spiritually fulfilled
According to Mindbody, the Magic City “has the highest number of residents who engage in exercise at least once a week (over 80%) and do so for at least 90 minutes a week (over 56%).”READ MORE: Witnesses: Child Hospitalized After Being Struck In The Street In Pembroke Pines
On top of that, Miami residents also earned the title of “Most Likely to Book an Evening Workout.”MORE NEWS: Warrants Issued For Men Accused Of Setting Fire Iconic Key West Buoy
For the rest of the cities ranked behind Miami on Mindbody’s list, click here.