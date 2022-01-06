WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Health, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the third year in a row, Miami has been ranked America’s healthiest city by Mindbody.

Mindbody took a look at the following nine factors when measuring a city’s wellness:

  • How much residents exercise
  • How stressed they are
  • The amount of rest they get
  • How many of them smoke
  • How much alcohol they drink
  • Their body mass index
  • How close they are to friends and family
  • How connected they feel to their communities
  • Whether they feel spiritually fulfilled
READ MORE: Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

According to Mindbody, the Magic City “has the highest number of residents who engage in exercise at least once a week (over 80%) and do so for at least 90 minutes a week (over 56%).”

READ MORE: Witnesses: Child Hospitalized After Being Struck In The Street In Pembroke Pines

On top of that, Miami residents also earned the title of “Most Likely to Book an Evening Workout.”

MORE NEWS: Warrants Issued For Men Accused Of Setting Fire Iconic Key West Buoy

For the rest of the cities ranked behind Miami on Mindbody’s list, click here.

CBSMiami.com Team