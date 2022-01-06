MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association is alarmed after the latest highway shooting that took the life of a man, after a barrage of bullets were fired at his car on the Palmetto Expressway and at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke to PBA President Steadman Stahl about the latest deadly shooting.

“It is getting to be a little more dangerous out there. This is terrible. These shootings are happening more frequently and there is a chance that innocent people will get caught up in all of this,” Stahl said.

“Just a few weeks ago we had a North Miami Beach sergeant who was sitting in his car writing a report when subjects drove by firing at each other,” he added.

“There has to be some humanity. I think there is a lot of COVID fatigue that we are seeing out there. People are cooped up and frustrated. I think people have to step back and take a breath.”

“We can’t be having people out there shooting at one another where more innocent people are going to be tangled up in this. Bullets don’t have eyeballs and I am concerned about these shootings at gas stations, neighborhoods and on expressways,” he added.

“We have to address the root cause of what is going on and we have to get involved with community leaders and officials and put some evidence forward and stop it. We want to stop this. This is not what a civilized society should be doing.”

The latest shooting started at around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at N.W. 67TH Ave. when shots were fired at the victim’s black Mercedes Benz and police said he was followed to a Mobil gas station where more shots were fired.

At the scene, there were nearly a dozen evidence markers. The back windshield was also shattered by bullets which were fired into the side of the car as well.

The gunman fled and the victim was able to get inside of the gas station where he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

CBS4 also spoke with Nyibis Agramonte, clerk at the mobile station who saw the 28-year old victim.

“The man was being chased and he parked his car where you see those marks. He was already injured. He came in and he went to the bathroom. He came out and he asked for help. And he collapsed. Rescue came and picked him up,” she said.

Police said it is not known what prompted this shooting and so far they do not have a good description of the gunman or his vehicle.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but if you have more information and you can help them, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.

This is just the latest incident in a string of highway shootings. The Florida Highway Patrol said there are shootings at least once a week on South Florida’s highways. They said shots are fired by someone behind the wheel of a car or inside it.

CBS4 rode along with the Florida Highway Patrol in late November with FHP’s crime interdiction unit as they launched a crackdown during Operation Safe Highways and arrested dozens of people in an affront to deter gun violence, the transportation of drugs and people driving recklessly.

FHP says most shootings happen during the overnight hours.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho told CBS 4, “This is extra dangerous. There is no control over projectiles. In some of these cases, people are the victims of road rage. In others, they are targeted.”

“When they are targeted, it is often very tough to close these cases out because we often don’t get witness participation and don’t always get a description of subjects so we can make an arrest.”

“In the case of road rage,” he said, “it could be spurred by something a simple as a lane change. Florida law allows people to have a weapon in their car as long as they are over 18 and do not have a felony conviction.”