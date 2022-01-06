WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state will begin distributing around one million at-home COVID-19 tests this weekend, starting with nursing homes, long-term care, and then senior communities.
He made that announcement Thursday morning at the Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
Also in attendance, state surgeon general Joseph Ladapo, who said earlier this week that people without COVID-19 symptoms should not be in a hurry to get tested.
The controversial message was reiterated Thursday by the Governor.
“If you’re young and healthy, you don’t need to be running out and getting tested every day,” he said at the news conference.
"People who are testing that have high-value, that's where we want to focus."