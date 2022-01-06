MIAMI (CBS Miami) — An overnight shooting on the Palmetto Expressway left one man dead.

According to Miami-Dade police, just after 12:30 a.m., they received a call about someone being shot at 4701 NW 167 Street. When officers arrived at the Mobile gas station at that location, they found a man who had been shot sitting in a black Mercedes-Benz. The rear window of the vehicle appeared to have been damaged by the gunfire.

The critically injured man was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

According to police, the man was driving on the Palmetto Expressway when he was shot by a person in another vehicle near 67th Avenue. The injured man drove to the gas station, the person who shot him followed and fired additional shots.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.