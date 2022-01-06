MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A surveillance video shows what police say is a man trying to strangle a woman at a Miami-Dade bus stop near Miami International Airport.
According to investigators, it happened Sunday at the Miami-Dade transit bus stop on NW 25th Street and 38th Court, not far from the airport.
The 26-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when Aaron Quinones reportedly approached her from behind and began to strangle her with a shoelace. When the woman tried to defend herself, he is seen punching her several times.
A good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and Quinones fled on foot, according to police.
Quinones was later found near the crime scene and arrested. He’s been charged with attempted felony murder.