MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman went on a bizarre rant at a McDonald’s on University Drive in Miramar and it was caught on camera.
The woman, who got out of her car at the drive-thru window, was apparently angry that the cashier would not apply a coupon, according to police.
Surveillance video shows the irate woman yelling, reaching inside the window, and throwing items at an employee.
She ended the tirade by flipping off the worker and leaving. The McDonald's employee suffered a bruise on the hand.
Miramar police are now looking for the woman. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).