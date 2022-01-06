MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward officials announced Thursday that they will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits at three public libraries on Saturday.

County residents can get the tests Saturday, January 8th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.

The kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside the following three county libraries, on a first-come, first-served basis:

Margate Catherine Young Library

5810 Park Drive

Margate 33063

Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

South Regional/Broward College Library

7300 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines 33024

Note: Library also open for regular services this day.

Tyrone Bryant Branch Library

2230 NW 21st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale 33311

The libraries will not be open for regular services on this day.

Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.