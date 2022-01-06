MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward officials announced Thursday that they will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits at three public libraries on Saturday.
County residents can get the tests Saturday, January 8th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.READ MORE: Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Voyages On Eight Ships
The kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside the following three county libraries, on a first-come, first-served basis:
Margate Catherine Young Library
5810 Park Drive
Margate 33063
Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
South Regional/Broward College Library
7300 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33024
Note: Library also open for regular services this day.
Tyrone Bryant Branch Library
2230 NW 21st Ave.
Fort Lauderdale 33311
The libraries will not be open for regular services on this day.MORE NEWS: Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand
Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.