MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Talking to CBS4 with her mother right next to her, 7-year-old Amaria Clark is a happy child.

“I like playing the piano and I like eating my mommy’s food,” she told CBS4 with a grin.

She was a student at Airbase Elementary School in Homestead. That is until recently after allegations she was bullied by a teacher. Now, her family plans to file a federal lawsuit.

“I was hurt. I’m still hurt,” said her mom Adah Clark. “I sent her to school, the way I send her to school is the way I expect her to come back,” she said. “She’s loving, she’s sweet, she’s kind. She’s loving. She’s not an evil child, she’s not a vicious child.”

The family attorneys say that Amaria, who is developmentally delayed, was mistreated by a teacher, so she was pulled from the class. It’s after that that the attorneys say that teacher retaliated.

“To see Amaria boarding the bus home, come up from behind, swoop in on Amaria without any provocation, no warning, grab Amaria from behind, jerk her and yank her around to falsely accuse this little girl of stealing a cellphone, which there was no cellphone,” said attorney Rawsi Williams.

According to the family, Amaria suffered a sprained arm and had to wear a sling.

“No child should have to go to school worried about what will happen to them in regard to teachers and administrators,” Williams said.

The Miami-Dade School District released a statement saying, “These are serious allegations that were thoroughly investigated as soon as they were first reported. The investigation was concluded with a finding of no probable cause.”

Attorney Frank Allen disputes that.

“There was no clearing. Once we get a chance to depose officials at the school, the teacher and some of these students, then we’re see if she’s cleared,” he said.

School officials said the teacher has worked for the district for 45 years and has had no prior disciplinary action.