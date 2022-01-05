MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pandemic forced its cancellation last year, but it’s all systems go for Thursday’s Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride from Miami to Key West.
The ride, among other things, helps in the warriors’ physical and mental recoveries.
The warriors were fitted today with adaptive equipment to accommodate their injuries and make the rides as comfortable as possible.
CBS4 Photojournalist Peter Miranda was there as they prepped for the four-day event. Watch his photo essay in the video player above.