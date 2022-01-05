  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Wounded Warriors Project

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pandemic forced its cancellation last year, but it’s all systems go for Thursday’s Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride from Miami to Key West.

The ride, among other things, helps in the warriors’ physical and mental recoveries.

The warriors were fitted today with adaptive equipment to accommodate their injuries and make the rides as comfortable as possible.

CBS4 Photojournalist Peter Miranda was there as they prepped for the four-day event. Watch his photo essay in the video player above.

CBSMiami.com Team