Adriana Gutierrez (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead woman accused of locking her son in a dog cage has been charged with aggravated child abuse.
Adriana Alvarado Gutierrez, 42, reportedly told a Department of Children and Families worker that she locked the boy in the cage as punishment because of his aggressive actions toward her and himself.READ MORE: Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $630 Million Ahead Of Wednesday's Drawing
The boy, according to the DCF caseworker, has been diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder and takes medication for it, according to the arrest report.READ MORE: 10 Big Issues To Watch During Florida's Upcoming 2022 Legislative Session
The boy had multiple bruise marks on his back and arms, according to the report. Gutierrez also showed investigators bruises she said she got from him kicking her.MORE NEWS: Homeless Man Accused Of Exposing Himself Outside SW Miami Tutoring Center While Children Were In Class
The boy is now in the custody of his father.