MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead woman accused of locking her son in a dog cage has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Adriana Alvarado Gutierrez, 42, reportedly told a Department of Children and Families worker that she locked the boy in the cage as punishment because of his aggressive actions toward her and himself.

The boy, according to the DCF caseworker, has been diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder and takes medication for it, according to the arrest report.

The boy had multiple bruise marks on his back and arms, according to the report. Gutierrez also showed investigators bruises she said she got from him kicking her.

The boy is now in the custody of his father.