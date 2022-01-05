MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of exposing himself to a teacher outside of a tutoring center at the Shops at Sunset.

Police identified the man as Keith Tullis, 60. They say he exposed his private area in a sexually suggestive manner to a woman who was working at the center.

Authorities said it happened at around 9:30 a.m. when Tullis made direct eye contact with the female employee at the center through the establishment’s front glass window.

Police said the woman was conducting a class in the presence of children, ages 3 to 7 at the time.

Another teacher spotted Tullis, ran outside and asked him to leave, according to the arrest report.

Tullis then fled the scene towards the parking garage.

Police were called and Tullis was eventually detained.

The arrest report said the victim was able to positively identify Tullis, who was placed under arrest and transported to the South Miami Police Department for processing and later to TGK.

Tullis faces one charge of lewd exposure in the presence of a child.