By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Valesky Barosy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Valesky Barosy, 27, of Fort Lauderdale is accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in PPP loans.

According to the charges, Barosy and his accomplices received approximately $2.1 million in PPP loans from the fraudulent scheme.

Barosy is accused of using the fraudulently-obtained proceeds to purchase a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches, and designer clothing from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel, it is alleged.

The indictment charges Barosy with five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, Barosy faces up to 132 years in prison.

