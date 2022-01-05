FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – To help meet the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, a new site opens Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.
It's at Snyder Park, located at 3299 SW 4th Avenue. Testing will be done Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It's drive-up or walk-up and will offer free rapid tests or PCR testing with results in 24 to 48 hours. They'll do about 1,500 tests a day.
“By knowing if you are positive, this is an important factor in understanding how we are going to prevent the disease, ” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis on Tuesday.
The mayor said with the opening of the site, the city is doubling its testing capacity.
For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.