TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the omicron variant continuing to cause a spike in cases, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 7,600.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Wednesday that showed 7,647 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 6,914 on Tuesday.
Wednesday's total also was nearly double the 3,836 inpatients from a week earlier.
The data Wednesday also showed that 843 Florida COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 443 a week earlier.
While the hospitalization numbers have steadily increased as the omicron variant has spread, they remain below totals during the summer when the delta variant of the coronavirus hit the state.
