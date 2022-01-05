  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the omicron variant continuing to cause a spike in cases, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 7,600.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Wednesday that showed 7,647 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 6,914 on Tuesday.

READ MORE: M-DCPS To Give Out Limited Number Of At-Home COVID Test Kits For Students, Staff

Wednesday’s total also was nearly double the 3,836 inpatients from a week earlier.

READ MORE: All Systems Go For Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride From Miami To Key West

The data Wednesday also showed that 843 Florida COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 443 a week earlier.

While the hospitalization numbers have steadily increased as the omicron variant has spread, they remain below totals during the summer when the delta variant of the coronavirus hit the state.

MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Mayor Stresses Importance Of Vaccinations, Testing Amid Omicron Surge

(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team