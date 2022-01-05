MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you plan on going to Mass this weekend at a South Florida Catholic church, you’d better wear a mask.

On Tuesday, January 4th, the Archdioces updated its mask policy. It said everyone, regardless of vaccination status, attending Mass or church gatherings will be required to use masks.

Proper social distancing should also be maintained to help mitigate the risk of infection.

The update comes as the COVID-19 Omicron variant rapidly spreads throughout South Florida.

On Saturday, January 1st, the Archdiocese announced the temporary reinstatement of the use of masks indoors for all Catholic school employees and students over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or parental request to waive the requirement.

The Archdiocese said the decision comes after a “substantial increase in positive cases per 100,000 persons in the tri-county area in the last four weeks.”