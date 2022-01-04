JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – A group of residents were led away by police, one in handcuffs, from a room where Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to give a news conference Tuesday morning.

It began when an organizer asked Ben Frazier, community organizer and president of Jacksonville’s Northside Coalition, to leave the room at the Florida Department of Health- Duval County. But Frazier held firm to his stance that he had every right to be there.

“We’re here to hold the governor accountable,” said Frazier.

“That’s not the proper way to do that,” replied the organizer.

“What’s the proper way, sir, not to follow our First Amendment rights. Public expression, sir, it’s critical to our democracy. This governor has stood against our rights to protest and to assemble peaceably. It is wrong,” said Frazier.

He pointed out there is a lawsuit filed against the DeSantis adminstration over the protest laws.

“We have a right our First Amendment rights, we can express them peaceably. And that is what we are doing here. This governor is, this governor is an enemy of the people,” said Frazier.

“You too are an enemy of you. Yes, sir. You are you’re attempting to stop us from gathering peaceably in a public building. That, sir, is appalling and absurd. This is a public meeting. This is a public official. This is a public building. We have a right to be here and we are not moving,” Frazier added.

Frazier then demanded to see the governor.

“We are not moving. Now, where is the governor, is he going to run and hide or is he going to face the people. Go get him, we are waiting for him,” he said.

Frazier said not only would the governor not face them, of late he’s not faced the people of Florida during the COVID-19 surges.

“Your governor, by the way, throughout this pandemic, has been asleep at the wheel. And in recent weeks, during the upsurge of the variant, this governor has been mysteriously missing in action. We are suggesting to you sir, and to the rest of the world, that when it comes down to the public welfare, this governor does not care. When it comes down to the people’s welfare this governor does not care. Here is our position, it’s time for him to address the people, got and get him.”

When a woman with the governor’s communication office came in and tried to address the situation. She said the governor would be glad to have a private conversation with them, but their actions were disrupting the start of the press conference.

After going back and forth with the group, Frazier was put in handcuffs and led out of the room which was then cleared.

The news conference was canceled.