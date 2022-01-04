KENDALL (CBSMiami) — Shorty’s BBQ on S. Dixie Hwy. near the Dadeland Mall is an area staple, but they have sold their land for millions. So, what’s next?

“You can’t go to Miami and not go to Shorty’s,” said Diana Stebbins.

Shorty’s has had their original locations for seventy years.

This location bounced back from this devastating fire in the ’70s, and today they’re still standing strong.

This year, for the first time since the ’80s, the property is changing owners.

But there’s no need to panic.

“Not to worry, the land might change ownership, but the restaurant will be here we’ll be here to serve our customers,” said Mark Vasturo, CEO Of Shorty’s BBQ.

The sale was part of a joint deal between Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific Companies to the tune of $14.5 million.

It’s part of a larger purchase including an additional lot nearby.

Vasturo said he’s been approached to sell the property in the past but this time they found developers who love the food as much as they do.

“They wanted to include shorty’s in whatever plans that they had and that kind of piqued our interest – it was an evolving process over about a year that we talked to these people,” said Vasturo.

Longtime customers tell CBS 4 News they’re relieved their favorites won’t be going away.

“We’ve been coming here since 1948 – I was born in 42,” said Frederick Stebbins. “You can’t get BBQ like this anywhere in South Florida.”