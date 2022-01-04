CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida man remains in jail without bond after being charged in the shooting death of a real estate agent, in a case of mistaken identity.

According to authorities, recently evicted 51-year-old Raymond Reese fatally shot Sara Trost, because he mistakenly thought she was his former landlord.

Trost had been waiting outside a home in Coral Springs, two days before Christmas, waiting to meet with a potential buyer when she was fatally shot, according to Coral Springs Police.

“It was just a mistaken identity. She never even got out of the car,” Rabbi Shuey Biston of Chabad of Parkland, where Trost was an active member, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Reese, 51 called 911 after the shooting and told a dispatcher that he had shot his former landlord and believed she was dead, according to the Coral Springs Police.

“Can you send an officer to pick me up, I shot somebody,” Reese told the dispatcher, giving his name, birthday and address, according to the arrest warrant.

At the police station, Reese confessed to shooting someone at the home in Coral Springs where he used to live, saying “he was upset at his former landlord over an email she sent him the previous day, which he had read that morning,” the arrest warrant said.

Reese is facing a charge of one count of first degree murder following his arrest on Thursday. Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.

He remained in the Broward County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.

