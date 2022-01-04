MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Lontrell D. Williams, Jr., also known as Pooh Shiesty, pled guilty Tuesday in Miami Federal court to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said that as part of the plea, Pooh Shiesty admitted to participating in the conspiracy on the following three occasions:

On July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee, he was inside a car when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station.

On October 9, 2020, in Bay Harbor Islands, Shiesty and his co-conspirators arrived at a meeting to acquire marijuana, codeine, and sneakers. During this meeting, members of Shiesty’s group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers.

On May 30, 2021, Shiesty assaulted a victim with a firearm at a Miami strip club.

A federal judge will sentence Shiesty on a date to be announced.

The rapper faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

