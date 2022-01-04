MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

No ticket matched all of the numbers from Monday night’s drawing. Those numbers were 2-13-32-33-48 and Powerball was 22.

With no winner, the jackpot has increased to $575 million, the ninth largest in Powerball history. It has a cash value of $409.3 million.

The next drawing takes place Wednesday night and you can watch it during CBS4 News at 11.

There have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball. The last jackpot-winning draw occurred on October 4, when a California resident won $699.8 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

