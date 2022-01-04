MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 2022 King Holiday Celebration in Fort Lauderdale has been canceled due to the recent surge of coronavirus cases.
Organizers said The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration was canceled due to “the current outbreak of the COVID virus and concern for public safety.”
An annual march to celebrate the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is held usually held on his day and takes off from Lincoln Park, east along Sistrunk Boulevard to NW 7th Avenue, and then south to SW 2nd Street.
The King Holiday Celebration is presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee and the City of Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation Department.