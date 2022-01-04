MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines and technical issues greeted those wanting to be tested for COVID-19 at the newly-opened Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key on Tuesday morning.

Nurses were going from car to car letting people know that there were technical issues at the site and that is causing delays. Some are choosing to stay while others are leaving, according to CBS4’s Brooke Shafer, who is at the site.

Mayor Francis Suarez is expected to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. regarding testing at the site.

It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway and the tests are free.

“With demand for COVID tests on the rise, the City of Miami is pleased to partner with Impact Health to help keep families in our community safe as we start off the new year and ensure testing is available to anyone who needs it,” said Mayor Francis Suarez.

Drive-though and walk-up testing is available, and no appointment is necessary. While appointments are not necessary, individuals may choose to schedule one here.

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.