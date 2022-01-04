NAPLES (CBSMiami/CNN) – Governor Ron DeSantis is pressing the federal government for an additional

30,000 to 40,000 doses of monoclonal antibody treatments per week so he can open up to 10 more treatment centers.

During a press conference with Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at Florida Department of Health- Collier County, the governor said while they asked for 40,000 additional doses, they were told they would on be sent 12,000 doses, a fraction of what DeSantis said was needed to meet the state’s demand.

States cannot buy the treatments directly from companies that make them, they have to go through the federal government, which is allocating them.

DeSantis says the federal government has “cornered the entire market” of the drugs.

The governor said if the administration won’t send the additional doses, he’s calling on it to allow states to buy the treatments directly from the companies.

DeSantis also said the state’s Department of Health and Human Services is coming up with a plan to provide at-home tests to people here in Florida.

“As soon as we figured out the feds weren’t going to follow through on this, we’ve been working. We’re definitely going to be sending some at-home (tests). The question is how many,” DeSantis told reporters.

WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis News Conference In Naples

The governor’s comments came a day after Ladapo announced the Florida Department of Health intends to publish new testing guidelines aimed at emphasizing “high-value testing,” which he said would target seniors and medically vulnerable individuals and to help relieve the demand at testing sites.

Ladapo said that the new recommendation for testing is only to get one if you have symptoms or are at risk. People who are not at risk and don’t have symptoms do not need to get tested, he added.

The Naples news conference was the second one scheduled for the day. The first one did not happen in Jacksonville after a disruption before it got started.

