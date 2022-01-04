WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and this year they’ve got a new offering.

The “Adventurefuls” are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will begin selling cookies in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties on Saturday.

If you’d like to support the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, click here.

CBSMiami.com Team