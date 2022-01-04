HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday in the city of Hialeah to announce legislative efforts to better address organized retail theft.

The move comes one month after Moody launched a statewide task force of police agencies, prosecutors and business representatives targeting organized retail theft.

Moody said in December the task force will focus on organized criminal schemes that can result in major losses by helping to spot trends, identify suspects, and take down massive, organized retail theft rings.

The interactive database, called Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange (FORCE), creates a space for shareable, searchable information on thousands of incidents of theft statewide.

The Attorney General’s office and Florida’s Retail Federation will operate the first-of-its-kind database, which will be available to retailers and law enforcement agencies by invitation that complete specialized training.

Through the database, retailers will have the ability to upload data about recent retail thefts. Data, such as items stolen, suspect description, method of operation and vehicle identification organized in the database will make it easier to identify a nexus among seemingly single-incident thefts and could lead to organizational charges and increased penalties. Once information is uploaded, other retailers and law enforcement agencies will have access to the information, providing a greater ability to link related crimes and perpetrators.

Seventy percent of store owners across the nation have reported an increase in crime, according to Moody.

According to the National Retail Federation, organized retail theft costs businesses in Florida and across the United States an estimated $30 billion every year. Since taking office in 2019, Attorney General Moody’s OSP has filed nearly 60 cases involving more than 250 individuals suspected of organized retail theft or crimes related to organized retail theft. FORCE will help bolster these ongoing efforts.