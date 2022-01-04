MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cooler breeze developed behind a cold front that moved through the area Monday leading to a briefly cooler day Tuesday here in South Florida.

Temperatures were in the upper 50s inland Tuesday morning while closer the the coast it was in the lower 60s. The light north breeze which brought in the cooler air will quickly shift to the northeast by the afternoon and evening, leading to milder overnight lows and warmer daytime highs.

Pleasant afternoon sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon with little to no rain around South Florida. A few showers may develop just off the coast and could possibly drift inland through the metro area, but much of the region will remain dry.

Moisture gradually works its way back into the area Wednesday and Thursday putting a few showers in the forecast along with milder overnight temperatures.

Friday will see a brief break from the rain as drier air works its way south through the Florida Peninsula. This will be short-lived however as a gusty breeze is expected to develop over the weekend.

Starting Saturday, expect gusty wind along with passing showers as a strong ocean breeze develops. Gusts will create rough surf and a boating hazard that will last all weekend into next week. The breeze will keep morning temperatures in the upper 60s while afternoon highs stay just below 80 degrees.