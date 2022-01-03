MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Powerball’s jackpot has increased to an estimated $540 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.
The cash value if someone hits it big would be $384.3 million.
There have been 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball. The last jackpot-winning draw occurred on October 4, when a California resident won $699.8 million.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
