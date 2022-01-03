MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after police say he tried to strangle a woman at a Miami-Dade bus stop.
According to investigators, it happened Sunday at the Miami-Dade transit bus stop on NW 25th Street and 38th Court, not far from Miami International Airport.READ MORE: FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters For More Children As Omicron Surges
The 26-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when Aaron Quinones reportedly approached her from behind and began to strangle her with a shoelace. When the woman tried to defend herself, he allegedly struck her several times.READ MORE: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Prices Averaged $2.93 in 2021, Highest Annual Average in Seven Years
A good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and Quinones fled on foot, according to police.MORE NEWS: Fire Damages Iglesias de Dios In Miami
Quinones was later found near the crime scene and arrested. He’s been charged with attempted felony murder.