  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after police say he tried to strangle a woman at a Miami-Dade bus stop.

According to investigators, it happened Sunday at the Miami-Dade transit bus stop on NW 25th Street and 38th Court, not far from Miami International Airport.

READ MORE: FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters For More Children As Omicron Surges

The 26-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when Aaron Quinones reportedly approached her from behind and began to strangle her with a shoelace. When the woman tried to defend herself, he allegedly struck her several times.

READ MORE: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Prices Averaged $2.93 in 2021, Highest Annual Average in Seven Years

A good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and Quinones fled on foot, according to police.

MORE NEWS: Fire Damages Iglesias de Dios In Miami

Quinones was later found near the crime scene and arrested. He’s been charged with attempted felony murder.

CBSMiami.com Team