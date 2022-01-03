MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire damaged the inside of a Miami church.
Miami Fire Rescue said just after 6 a.m., they received reports of the fire at Iglesias de Dios (Church of God), located at 1500 NW 29 Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the two-story church.
Firefighters entered the building and had the fire under control in 20 minutes.
There was no one inside the church at the time and no injuries were reported.
The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.