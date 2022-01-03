MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Food and Drug Administration has taken another big step in the battle against COVID-19 Monday as cases continue to surge in much of the country

The FDA has authorized vaccine boosters for children ages 12 to 15 years old.

The agency also said everyone 12 and older eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get it five months after their second dose rather than six months.

The CDC still has to sign off on the booster for younger teens. The move comes as the number of new U.S. cases hit an all-time high last week – nearly half a million in one day. In Florida, positive COVID cases soared past 40,000 per day last week.

“Particularly South Florida, we do believe it is overwhelmingly Omicron infections that are occurring, but delta is still there,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In New York City, where new cases jumped 218% in just two weeks, children headed back to school.

“I know her class they had a couple of kids who tested positive, so we gonna see,” said Shirley Shaw, a grandparent.

New Mayor Eric Adams greeted students in the Bronx and vowed not to return to virtual learning.

“We’re staying open,” Adams said.

Millions of COVID tests have been sent to schools across New York City to make sure those who are infected stay home.

The FDA also authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 years old.