FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Early voting is underway in Special Elections in Broward.
The January 11th Special General and Special Primary Elections are to fill vacant seats in U.S. Congressional District 20, State Senate District 33, and State House District 94.
In the U.S. Representative in Congress, District 20 General Election, all voters in the district are able to participate in this election.
In the State Senate, District 33 Democratic Primary Election only voters who are registered as a Democrat will be able to vote in this race because Florida is a "closed primary" state.
In the Florida House, District 94 Universal Primary Election, since all qualified candidates for this office have the same party affiliation and the winner will have no opposition in the General Election, this is a “Universal Primary Contest” in which all voters may vote.
The early voting sites are at:
- African American Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd.
- Supervisor of Elections Office at Lauderhill Mall, 1519 NW 40th Ave.
- Miramar Branch Library, 2050 Civic Center Place
- E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd.
- Women’s Club of Wilton Manors, 600 NW 21st Ct.
- Tamarac Branch Library, 8701 W Commercial Blvd.
All polling sites are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting runs through Sunday, January 9th.