MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rita and Ron’s two baby bald eagles have hatched!
R1, as the first hatchling is temporarily being called, came out of its shell just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, the first day of the new year.
“WE HAVE A HATCHING!!!! Best New Year’s gift I could have ever hoped for!!!!!!” wrote an ecstatic Ron Magill on his Facebook page.
R1 is the first baby eagle from a monitored nest to be born in 2022.
But that’s not all! On Sunday, the Eagle Cam also caught R1’s first feeding as its sibling, R2, was hatching.
Over the next few days, the eaglets’ strength and coordination will improve as they grow quickly.
Rita laid her first egg in the new nest the day before Thanksgiving and it was caught on the live Eagle Cam.
Rita laid her second egg several days later.