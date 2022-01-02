  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Kodak Black

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Rapper Kodak Black has once again been arrested in South Florida.

According to the Sun Sentinel, he was taken into custody by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on a trespassing charge.

He later posted bond and was released.

Kodak Black, who’s legal name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced to three years in prison for using falsified documents to buy weapons at a South Florida gun store.

His sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump on his last day in office.

