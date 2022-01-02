MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Very warm and humid this Sunday with afternoon temperatures heating up to the mid-80s.

The forecast high today in Miami is 86 degrees which also happens to be the record high temperature set back in 1996.

The rain chance stays at a minimum today so expect that sizzling sunshine to mix with only a few clouds.

A southerly wind this Sunday is helping to pump very humid and warm air mass ahead of the cold front.

That cold front arrives by Monday morning as kids go back to school and the rest of us go back to work. So Monday morning will start

humid and warm then cooler and less humid by the afternoon.

The wind quickly turns from the southwest to the north and northeast on Monday with clouds hanging around over South Florida behind the cold front.

Monday afternoon will be ten degrees cooler with highs in the mid-70s and morning lows in the 60s.

South Florida can expect seasonable temperatures through Tuesday with pleasant sunshine then warming up again into the 80s by the end of the week with the chances for showers.