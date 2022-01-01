  • CBS4 News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Key West police are searching for 2 individuals they say lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the iconic Key West buoy causing extensive damage to the landmark.

Authorities said it happened between 3 and 3:30 a.m. when 2 suspects placed the tree in front of the Southernmost Buoy and lit it on fire.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.

The Key West Fire Department responded to the incident and extinguished the fire.

Police did not release a description of the individuals being sought.

If anyone can provide details, they are asked to contact the Key West Police at 305-809-1000.