MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – While the rise of the neon Big Orange on side of the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami this year was canceled after the designer of the orange, Steve Carpenter, and his staff tested positive for COVID-19, other celebrations will happen to ring in the new year.

In Miami, the big one will be at Bayfront Park. There will be a concert featuring Willy Chirino, Gente De Zona, Nacho, Yotuel, Chacal, and Jacob Forever plus a big fireworks show at midnight. The party will also be broadcast on the city of Miami’s YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m.

Bayfront Park will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Miami city commissioner Joe Carrollo, Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, is in charge of the event.

“I certainly understand that there are some very legit concerns about going into public,” says Carollo.

Corrollo assures the public that the event will be safe.

“You’re going to find all the sanitation station that we have and we’re going to be giving away masks until we run out,” says Carollo.

“Everyone is encouraged to wear masks if they choose it’s not mandated here in the city or state but that’s up to every individual,” says Tony Albelo, event producer.

The safety precautions aren’t only COVID-19 related.

In November, nine people were trampled to death at Astroworld in Houston, Texas.

At Bayfront Park Friday, police will be out in full force and have a safety plan.

“We do have certain different levels and the crowd begins to push up it doesn’t become an issue and more importantly we can turn the volume on and off to give the crowd directions,’ says Interim Chief Manny Morales, City of Miami Police.

In Fort Lauderdale, the big celebration takes place at SW 2nd Street and SW 5th Avenue across from the Museum of Discovery and Science. It’s an entire evening of free entertainment leading to an illuminated Anchor Drop at midnight. There will also be family activities from 4:30 to 8:30, including a Kids Countdown at 7 p.m.

If the beach is more your thing, head to Las Olas Oceanside Park to bring in the New Year. There will be a family-friendly concert, a pre-countdown party with DJ Spin Hype, and then watch a laser light show and ball drop on a jumbo screen.

Heading south, in Key West the well-known drag performer known as Sushi will drop from above a Duval Street bar in a giant maroon, high-heeled shoe, continuing a two-decade tradition in the continental United States’ southernmost town.

“We hope people stay outside, stay in groups of people they know are vaccinated and stay away from people who are unvaccinated,” said Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.

Other Key West celebrations include a conch shell drop and a “pirate wench” drop.

