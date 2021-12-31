MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat officially announced Friday they are signing former two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract.

The former Kansas Jayhawk, now 35, spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career donning the Heat colors from 2008-15 and won two championships (2012, 2013) during his tenure.

Chalmers had recently signed with the NBA G League’s Grand Rapids Gold squad and averaged 8.5 points per game in his first two games with them.

According to the Heat, Chalmers will wear his No. 15 jersey as well.

Chalmers played 525 career games with Miami, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2% overall.

Chalmers also ranks among the Heat’s all-time leaders in steals (second), games played (fourth), assists (fourth), three-point field goals made (fourth), minutes (sixth), and game starts (seventh).

The team also announced the signings of forward Chris Silva and guard Nik Stauskas to 10-day deals as well Friday.

The Heat intend on wrapping up the year with a victory as they travel to Houston for a matchup with the Rockets Friday.